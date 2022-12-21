Tips to avoid freezing pipes as winter storm moves through Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — As temperatures plummet in the coming days, plumbers and other industry professionals are reminding Central Illinois residents to prepare for freezing pipes.

Water pipes in uninsulated areas can freeze and burst in extreme cold, especially near garage walls, according to Roto-Rooter Plumbers in Bloomington.

“No matter if the pipe is made of plastic, copper or steel,” the company said. “Even a tiny crack can unleash more than 200 gallons of water in a single day. Often the damage doesn’t become obvious until the pipes thaw.”

According to a statement from State Farm, the insurer paid more than $181 million this year for nearly 9,000 claims related to frozen pipe damage, with the average claim being more than $20,000.

Tips to prevent damage include:

Allow faucets to drip slightly overnight to keep water moving.

Open cabinet doors so heat can reach uninsulated pipes under sinks and on exterior walls.

Disconnect outside garden hoses and cover outside spouts.

Use an indoor valve to shut off water and drain it from pipes.

Add insulation wraps to water pipes in unheated areas like garages and crawl spaces. Apply heat tape or thermostat-controlled heat cables around exposed water supply pipe, but do not attach these devices to flammable materials.

Maintain a temperature at least 55 degrees or higher in the home.

If large water-fed appliances like washing machines are in an unheated area, turn off water supply lines leading to them and disconnect the hoses.

If pipes become frozen, residents should:

Shut off the water main leading into the structure and turn on indoor faucets. This reduces pressure on frozen pipes to minimize flooding if the pipes burst.

If the frozen pipe is exposed, use a hair dryer or space heater to thaw the blockage, but never use an open flame.

Examine pipes for leaks or damage and contact a plumber or other professional to determine how best to repair them.

Temperatures across Central Illinois are expected to remain below freezing Thursday, dropping below zero Thursday night. The frigid temperatures, coupled with strong winds, will persist through Saturday.