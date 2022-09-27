Temperatures near record lows Tuesday night in central Illinois

After a windy, cool Monday in central Illinois, it will be more of the same for Tuesday with yet another cold front working over us. High temperatures will once again reach the mid to upper 60s for most with wind gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon. No chance of rain, just sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Thanks to the cold front, clear skies, and winds eventually dying down to around 5 mph, Tuesday night will be a cold one. Low temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s in most locations. This is well below normal for late September and actually will put us close to, but not quite at record cold levels. Jackets will definitely be needed late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning!

After the cold start, temperatures will rebound in the afternoon Wednesday, but it will stay cooler than normal for this time of year. Instead of high temperatures in the mid 70s, we'll only reach the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Sunny to mostly sunny skies, but unlike Tuesday, not much wind, only around 10 mph.

Wednesday does look like our coolest day, with temperatures expected to gradually rise for the rest of the work week and through the weekend. Dry weather will persist as well. Our next chance of rain is not until Sunday morning and right now it looks like many will stay dry even then.