Sunny and getting warmer across central Illinois

A quiet day expected across central Illinois Wednesday. Some fog in spots this morning, but it will all be gone by 9:30 a.m. Sunny skies for the rest of the day and very little wind. High temperatures will reach the low 80s, near normal for mid-September.
Clear skies for Wednesday night with winds only around 5 mph. Low temperatures will reach the upper 50s, also very reasonable for this time of year.
Sunny skies Thursday morning will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. A little more wind around than today, but not much, just 10 mph. High temperatures will once again top out in the low 80s.
No chance of rain in central Illinois until Saturday night and it doesn't look like much. A few showers are possible after midnight though.
5 cool recipes to make as the hot summer days wind down
This week's recipe roundup features dishes that perfectly make the transition from summer to fall. Think quick weeknight meals, cookout-friendly chicken salad and more.
This sauce is so adaptable. Try it as a dip for raw vegetables, or instead of mayonnaise on your sandwiches. It’s also a lovely accompaniment to simple grilled chicken.
Soggy bread sandwiches have plagued brown-bag lunches for too long. The solution is a one-ingredient swap: Replace the bread with bell peppers.
Sometimes the best way to change the way you cook is to not cook at all.
Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread (or dinner, we won't judge!) with the addition of some crudités, grilled eggplant and crackers. Pair it with a bubbly cava or other sparkling wine for an instant party.
These giant cookies are suitable for sharing at the lunch table or tucking into a backpack for replenishment on hikes or bicycle trips.