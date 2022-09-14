Sunny and getting warmer across central Illinois

A quiet day expected across central Illinois Wednesday. Some fog in spots this morning, but it will all be gone by 9:30 a.m. Sunny skies for the rest of the day and very little wind. High temperatures will reach the low 80s, near normal for mid-September.

Clear skies for Wednesday night with winds only around 5 mph. Low temperatures will reach the upper 50s, also very reasonable for this time of year.

Sunny skies Thursday morning will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. A little more wind around than today, but not much, just 10 mph. High temperatures will once again top out in the low 80s.

No chance of rain in central Illinois until Saturday night and it doesn't look like much. A few showers are possible after midnight though.