State Farm dispatches catastrophe team ahead of Hurricane Ian striking Florida

State Farm's Catastrophe Team is sending mobile units to southern U.S. in preparation of Hurricane Ian making landfall this week.

BLOOMINGTON — Hurricane Ian is swirling toward the southern coast of the U.S. and in preparation, State Farm has activated its catastrophe team.

Four State Farm employees departed Monday morning from Bloomington, heading for Birmingham, Alabama, where they will meet up with claims representatives and agency support staff from across the country.

State Farm Catastrophe Team

A State mobile catastrophe trailer departs from Bloomington early Monday, Sept. 26, heading to Alabama ahead of Hurricane Ian.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the tropical storm strengthened into a hurricane Monday as it moved into western Cuba, where life-threatening storm surges, hurricane-force winds, flash floods and possible mudslides were expected with conditions deteriorating into Tuesday.

Hurricane Ian is expected to strengthen further before making landfall on Florida’s west coast on Wednesday and Thursday with a life-threatening storm surge as it continues to move northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Ian

A graphic from the National Hurricane Center shows the wind speed probabilities of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 26. The storm is expected to make landfall on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
State Farm Catastrophe Team

State Farm's catastrophe team prepares to depart for Alabama Monday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a statewide emergency on Friday. He advised residents to make preparations in regards to food, water, medications and fuel and to expect power outages and fuel disruptions.

“You have a significant storm that may end up being a Category 4 hurricane,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Tallahassee. “That’s going to cause a huge amount of storm surge. You’re going to have flood events. You’re going to have a lot of different impacts.”

State Farm Catastrophe Team

State Farm's catastrophe team prepares to depart for Alabama on Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property, the Associated Press reported Monday afternoon.

Evacuations had begun in some areas of Florida by Monday afternoon.

The State Farm team was expected to arrive in Birmingham late Monday or early Tuesday, to be closer to the areas that could be affected by the storm, a company spokesperson said.

The fleet of four response vehicles includes: two mobile catastrophe command centers, one mobile catastrophe trailer and a customer response unit van. The units have varying workstation capabilities with generators to function as mobile offices.

State Farm Catastrophe Team

State Farm's catastrophe team prepares to depart for Alabama on Monday ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Claims representatives will work to “help customers, distribute water and needed items to community residents and provide free Wi-Fi and electrical charging stations for anyone who needs it,” said Heather Paul, in State Farm’s public affairs office.

American Red Cross officials said Monday they are working with their partners to shelter and support those who could be affected by Hurricane Ian. The nonprofit has "pre-positioned supplies" ready, as well as disaster teams and additional relief supplies en route to the southern U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

