Spring-like weather headed for Central Illinois

Editor's note: Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.
Spring-like weather is on tap this week for Central Illinois, with dry weather and temperatures above normal for much of the week, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Today's forecast calls for sunny weather and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
However, much of the region is also under a hazardous weather outlook because of the possibility of minor flooding on a few regional rivers and streams. This will continue through the middle of the week.
Rain will move into the area the end of the week, the weather service said. This will bring cooler temperatures as well.
These spring cleaning hacks from TikTok will leave your home sparkling
1. Clean your carpets with this tool from Amazon.
If you have long hair, pets, or both, your carpets are probably holding on to some pretty gnarly things. TikTok user @cleanhappyco shows just how much was hiding in the bedroom carpet by using the Magic Broom.
2. Clean your shower with dish soap.
TikTok creator @jessmapes tried out this TikTok cleaning house to keep her shower clean. A few brushes while you’re showering will keep your shower clean all the time.
@jessmapes If you aren’t doing this, you should be😊 #tiktokmademedoit #viral #cleaninghack #cleantok #dollartreefinds #diy #cheaptok #cheaptokhacks #SimsSelves ♬ Infinity - Jaymes Young
3. Clean these neglected spots once a month.
This spring is the perfect time to get into a cleaning routine like @neat.caroline. You might have forgotten about some of these spots you should be cleaning monthly.
@neat.caroline Here are some things in your home you should clean once a month! #cleantok #cleaningtiktok #hometips #cleaningtips #cleaninghack #homehacks #lifehacks #learnontiktok #fyp #cleaningschedule ♬ original sound - Neat Caroline