Spring-like weather headed for Central Illinois

Editor's note: Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.

Spring-like weather is on tap this week for Central Illinois, with dry weather and temperatures above normal for much of the week, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

Today's forecast calls for sunny weather and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

However, much of the region is also under a hazardous weather outlook because of the possibility of minor flooding on a few regional rivers and streams. This will continue through the middle of the week.

Rain will move into the area the end of the week, the weather service said. This will bring cooler temperatures as well.

