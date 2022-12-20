Snowfall, frigid winds forecast ahead of Christmas in Central Illinois ❄

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois’ first white Christmas in five years is coming, but it’s expected to be joined by “brutally painful” temperatures and wind chill rather than a 1950s dance number and ballad from Bing Crosby.
Snow totals are still questionable for the rest of the week, but Matt Holiner, Lee Enterprises’ chief meteorologist for the Midwest, said the incoming storm will likely have snow “pretty evenly distributed across Central Illinois” with the region seeing 3 to 7 inches on the ground and blowing through the air.
Five inches is the most likely amount for this part of Illinois, he said, noting in Bloomington-Normal the totals could be a little higher and 3 inches is more probable farther south.
A rain and snow mix will begin Wednesday night after midnight and transition sometime in the mid-afternoon Thursday with a “big surge of cold air,” Holiner said.
Temperatures won’t surpass freezing Thursday and by 5 p.m., “the temperatures are really going to start to tumble,” he said. The “Feels Like” temperatures will be below 0 with a windchill at -1, “and it’s going to keep going down.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, a winter weather watch is scheduled to take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday and expire at 6 a.m. Saturday, by which time the snowfall is expected to have stopped.
The watch includes more than two-thirds of the state, including Champaign, Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Mason, McLean, Menard, Moultrie, Peoria, Piatt, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
The most widespread and heavy snow is expected to fall Thursday evening, and as the winds pick up and the temperatures drop further, Friday morning could have the worst conditions of the storm for Central Illinois.
“Once the sun sets on Thursday, the winds are really going to ramp up and they're going to be increasing all night,” Holiner said.
The wind chill factor is estimated to be -30 with an actual temperature of -3 Friday morning.
“Unfortunately when we’re talking about wind chill that cold, any exposed skin could experience frostbite in just 20 minutes,” Holiner said Tuesday. “If you have to go out, absolutely cover up — the hat, the gloves. Do not leave any skin exposed.”
The strongest wind gusts could reach 55 mph around midday Friday. These high winds could cause power outages, as the gusts pull on power lines. Holiner notes residents might find their holiday decorations go missing if they are not tied down, secured or taken inside through the storm.
He also said pet owners should bring their animals inside during the storm if possible and if not, make sure they are protected from the wind.
The snow is expected to slow to a stop by Friday, but cold temperatures and high winds will keep it blowing around affecting visibility on roadways.
Cathy Beck, director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, said the blowing wind coupled with the very cold temperatures are the highest concerns.
“Even if we get a few inches of snow, with the wind there’s going to be drifting and white outs, it’s just going to be hazardous to be out,” she said.
“I think we’re as prepared as we can be. We have to adapt and react to what Mother Nature brings us,” she said.
County Engineer Jerry Stokes said the highway department is prepared with a full supply of salt and trucks equipped with snowplows, salt spreaders and chloride tanks.
“Our maintenance crew will be ready to attack the storm as needed,” he said, noting the blowing and drifting will add to the difficulty, especially in rural areas.
Crews in Normal are also ready with their equipment and materials stocked, said Ryan Otto, director of public works. Updates on parking bans for the town will be posted to normalil.gov.
The National Weather Service and EMA advises people to prepare an emergency kit for the car, have cold weather gear ready and stay tuned for forecast updates as conditions evolve.
An emergency car kit for winter weather can include an ice scraper, portable shovel, flashlight and batteries, candle, lighter or matches, cat litter to improve tire traction, portable jump starter, cell phone charger, granola bars and blankets.
Beck also said those who must venture out need to be prepared because if they become stranded, “you could be waiting for hours to get help or to get moving again.”
Holiner also advised residents to stay home and stay indoors if possible as travel conditions and exposure become dangerous.
“Just stay inside, wait it out and it will get better,” he said.
Saturday and Sunday will remain cold with some wind, keeping the wind chill below zero.
The cold temperatures will ensure Sunday is an official white Christmas, which is defined by the presence of at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.
The last time Central Illinois had a white Christmas was 2017 when, according to National Weather Service data, Springfield recorded 2 inches.
According to the National Weather Service, Bloomington-Normal’s historic probability of there being at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day is 29%, based on U.S. Climate Normals data.
Bloomington-Normal falls just north of the stripe through the Midwest where the probability is 10-25%, decreasing further south.
Temperatures are expected to improve next week, starting with a high in the low to mid 20s on Monday.