Snow storm updates: 'We'll get through the next couple days together'

24 snow plows on Bloomington streets
Crews continue working around the clock to clear Bloomington's streets amid a Wednesday snow storm.
Some mailboxes have fallen victim to #snowstorm #Landon in Normal today. pic.twitter.com/aWLPnzEvsR— Kade Heather (@KadeHeather) February 2, 2022
Bloomington has sent out 24 snow plows, which worked through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to clear snow from the streets. A parking ban is still in effect until further notice.
City parks and garages are open for free parking. A list of the city's park is available at bloomingtonparks.org.
Snow cleanup will continue 24 hours a day through the weekend. Garbage, recycling, leaf, brush and bulk pick up is suspended with most services resuming next week.
Bloomington is discouraging travel during the winter storm event.
"We'll get through the next couple days together," City Manager Tim Gleason said in a Wednesday news release.
City winter updates will be posted at cityblom.org.
Snow totals for Metro East
The National Weather Service of St. Louis predicted the metro-east will get 7-12 inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday.
St. Clair and Madison counties are likely to get more snow than counties farther south, like Randolph County, metereologist Alex Elmore said late Tuesday afternoon. Randolph County is looking at 4-8 inches.
Freezing hit early Wednesday morning before shifting to sleet. Expect a Wednesday afternoon lull before an evening sleet-snow combo transitions to all snow by Wednesday evening.
McLean County EMA: 'It's horrible'
Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, urged people to stay home, noting stranded drivers may have to wait hours for assistance.
"It's horrible," she told The Pantagraph around 9 a.m. Wednesday. "Plows are out and doing everything they can do."
Beck said snow is blowing and drifting, and there are crashes all over the place. She added there are impassable roads in town.
Beck said more north-south roads are impassable than east-west ones.
The county EMA office will continue to monitor winter storms, and is meeting with the National Weather Service office and other community partners later Wednesday.
Beck advised people who do choose to go out to have an emergency kit in their car with food and water, a shovel, and to stay in your car with lights on if you become stranded.
"Don't go wandering," she said. "We don't want to make a search-and-rescue call in this stuff."
Bloomington Police Sgt. Ed Shumaker said at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday that officers had responded to one minor collision so far.
The only thing police are are finding, he said, was drivers getting stuck. Shumaker also asked people to stay home.
Sgt. Ian McWilliams with the McLean County Sheriff's Office said they haven't had any problems with crashes yet because people are staying home.
"People are getting stuck, but it's mainly on the interstate," he said.
Portion of I-55 closed
Southbound Interstate 55 at the Lexington exit is shut down because of multiple crashes.
The Illinois State Police said the closure is expected to last several hours.
Normal coated with 4.5 inches, parts of Bloomington see more than 6 inches
BLOOMINGTON — Some like to say, "Let it snow."
Others reply: "Please no."
No matter your feelings on winter precipitation, it's making a stand Wednesday morning in the Twin Cities. The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln released a report at 6 a.m. Wednesday tallying 4.5 inches of snowfall in the Town of Normal. A retweet from the NWS shared a southwest Bloomington resident comparing the height to his Dachshund, which was roughly about 6.5 inches.
@NWSLincolnIL I'll get you a proper measurement but SW Bloomington is at approximately one Dachshund high of snow pic.twitter.com/8KRMerYQzl— Mike Lieder (@belgarion89) February 2, 2022
Initial snowfall totals drew the thickest band from Quincy to Chicago, the NWS tweeted, with higher impacts to west central Illinois. Observations show 6.7 inches were dumped on Peoria, 3.9 inches recorded in Lincoln and 2.3 inches in Springfield. The Fulton County communities of Lewistown and Vermont are leading the pack, with 11 inches and 10 inches, respectively.
7:25 am -- Early look at snowfall amounts across the state show the heaviest band extending from Quincy to Chicago, focused on west central Illinois. Heaviest reports include 11" at Lewistown and 10" at Vermont, both in Fulton Co. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/1U6qZvCMHw— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 2, 2022
Icy conditions are already hampering travel Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police District 9 Lieutenant Jody Huffman said in an emailed statement that morning road conditions are starting to worsen. Huffman said troopers have been called to several property damage crashes, plus vehicles that slid off off the roads.
The statement also said road conditions in Logan County are especially slick and hazardous.
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports westbound Interstate 74 is closed near Farmer City in DeWitt County because of collisions.
Additionally, IDOT reports all state routes and interstates outside of the Twin Cities in McLean County have snow scattered across roads due to drifts.
State troopers are asking people to stay off of the roads, if possible.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency and deployed the Illinois National Guard, Illinois State Police and 1,800 snow plows and other equipment.
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
AUSTIN, Texas — A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States on Wednesday as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.
The blast of frigid weather, which began arriving Tuesday night, put a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine under winter storm warnings and watches. On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan saw freezing rain, sleet and snow.
More than a foot of snow was possible in parts of Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Michigan by the time the storm moves through, on the heels of a vicious nor’easter last weekend that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.
"It will be a very messy system and will make travel very difficult,” said Marty Rausch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.
The footprint of the storm extended as far south as Texas, where nearly a year after a catastrophic freeze buckled the state's power grid in one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history, Gov. Greg Abbott defended the state's readiness. The forecast did not call for the same prolonged and frigid temperatures as the February 2021 storm and the National Weather Service said the system would, generally, not be as bad this time for Texas.
“No one can guarantee that there won't be any" outages caused by demand on the power grid, Abbott said Tuesday. “But what we will work to achieve, and what we're prepared to achieve is that power is going to stay on across the entire state.”
In November, Abbott had, in fact, made a guarantee for winter: “I can guarantee the lights will stay on," he told Austin television station KTBC.
Abbott, whose handling of last year's blackouts is a top line of attack for Democrats as the Republican seeks a third term in 2022, said thousands of miles of roads in Texas will become "extraordinarily dangerous" over the coming days. Energy experts said the forecast this week, although below freezing, should not pose a challenge for Texas' grid.
“The question has always been if we get a repeat of last year, would the power stay on? And this is nowhere near a repeat of last year,” said Doug Lewin, an energy consultant in Austin who has criticized Texas' response to the blackouts as insufficient.
No large-scale power outages were reported early Wednesday in Texas or elsewhere, according to poweroutage.us.
Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights in the U.S. scheduled for Wednesday, the flight-tracking service FlightAware.com showed, including more than half taken off the board in St. Louis. In an effort to stay ahead of the weather, Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday that it would suspend all of its flight operations Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Thursday at its Dallas Love Field hub. Airports in Chicago, Kansas City and Detroit canceled more flights than usual.
“Around the country, we’re planning to operate a limited or reduced schedule from some cities in the path of the storm but will make adjustments to the schedule as needed,” Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency as school districts and universities shifted classes to online or canceled them entirely.
Illinois lawmakers canceled their three scheduled days of session this week as the central part of the state prepares for heavy snow, ice and high wind gusts in the region. In Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a statewide state of emergency as the winter storm approached that would remain in effect for seven days.
The National Weather Service said 6 to 12 inches of snow was expected by Thursday morning in parts of the Rockies and Midwest, while heavy ice is likely from Texas through the Ohio Valley.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said 8 to 15 inches of snow was possible in parts of Michigan. That includes Detroit, where the mayor activated snow emergency routes and city crews were expected to work 12-hour shifts salting and plowing major roads.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, where up to 7 inches of snow and sleet was forecast but little ice, emergency management director Joe Kralicek said the event is not expected to cause large-scale power outages based on an ice index used by the National Weather Service.
“We could see some power outages, however, it’s also suggesting that they be limited in scope and nature and very short term in duration,” Kralicek said.
Becky Gligo, director of the nonprofit Housing Solutions in Tulsa said teams are working to move homeless people into shelters ahead of overnight lows that are expected to drop into single digits by Friday night.
