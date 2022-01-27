Slick roads possible for Central Illinois travelers

Light snow is occurring in parts of Central Illinois this morning, particularly along and south of the Interstate 72 corridor.

The Bloomington area could see flurries between noon and 3 p.m., and again before 9 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln. It will be cold and windy, with a high near 33 and winds that could gust as high as 28 mph.

Illinois State Police said drivers traveling in Central Illinois should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges, raised structures and less traveled areas of roadway such as ramps. The agency said around 7:15 a.m. that troopers were responding to numerous crashes in the Springfield area.

The Illinois Department of Transportation's winter conditions map showed roads in the Decatur area were mostly covered with ice or snow as of 8 a.m.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Macon, Coles, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermillion counties.

For that area, light snow or drizzle is possible at times today and could produce patchy slippery spots across that area, the weather service said. Any snow accumulations should remain under a quarter inch.

No snow is expected in the region Friday, but it'll be another day to bundle up: High temperatures in the low 20s are expected.

