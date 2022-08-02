 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story breaking

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Bloomington-Normal

radar2

8:45 a.m. Update: Rain picking up across the Bloomington-Normal area now. The strongest part of the storm is moving across southwestern McLean County. Here, wind gusts up to 60 mph are still possible. The warning will likely be adjusted some at 9:00 a.m.

radar1

8:25 a.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Bloomington-Normal until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to dime size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

This story will be updated with additional information.

