Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Generally fair. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.