For the drive home in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
