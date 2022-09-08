 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

