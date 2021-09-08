This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
