Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.