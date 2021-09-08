 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News