Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.