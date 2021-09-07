Bloomington's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
