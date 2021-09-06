For the drive home in Bloomington: Mostly clear. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
