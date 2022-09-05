Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.