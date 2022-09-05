For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Temperatures on the rise today. More clouds around as well, but staying dry. Another cold front isn't too far away though. Get the latest timing on our rain chances in our updated forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will stick around throughout Labor Day weekend. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
A nice end to August today. It's back to above normal temperatures for Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
Just isolated activity during the day, but as a cold front approaches and works over us tonight, showers and storms are likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
