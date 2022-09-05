 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News