Bloomington's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast bri…
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.