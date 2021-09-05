Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.