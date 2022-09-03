Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Just isolated activity during the day, but as a cold front approaches and works over us tonight, showers and storms are likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Temperatures on the rise today. More clouds around as well, but staying dry. Another cold front isn't too far away though. Get the latest timing on our rain chances in our updated forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will stick around throughout Labor Day weekend. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
A nice end to August today. It's back to above normal temperatures for Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
