Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

