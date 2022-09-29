 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

