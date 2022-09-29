For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
