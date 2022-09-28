For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
