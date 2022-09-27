This evening in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
