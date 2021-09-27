This evening in Bloomington: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
