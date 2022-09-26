Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.