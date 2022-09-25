 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

