Bloomington's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
