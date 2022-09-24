 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

