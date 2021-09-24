This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
