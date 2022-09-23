 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

