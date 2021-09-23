 Skip to main content
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

