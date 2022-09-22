 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

