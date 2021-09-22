This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
