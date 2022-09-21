Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
