Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.