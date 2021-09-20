Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
