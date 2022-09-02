This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Just isolated activity during the day, but as a cold front approaches and works over us tonight, showers and storms are likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Temperatures on the rise today. More clouds around as well, but staying dry. Another cold front isn't too far away though. Get the latest timing on our rain chances in our updated forecast.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will stick around throughout Labor Day weekend. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
A nice end to August today. It's back to above normal temperatures for Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tomorrow. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in spots. See when our best chances of showers and storms are in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
