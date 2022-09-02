Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.