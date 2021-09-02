 Skip to main content
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

