For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 34% chance of rain …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house w…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…