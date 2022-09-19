Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.