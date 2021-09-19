This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should…
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
When lightning occurs, a large discharge of electricity causes the surrounding air to vibrate as it passes through the atmosphere to the surface.