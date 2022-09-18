Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.