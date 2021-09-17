For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
