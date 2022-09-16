For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
