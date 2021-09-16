For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
