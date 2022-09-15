 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

