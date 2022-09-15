This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Patchy fog early this morning, but the rest of Wednesday is looking sunny with increasing temperatures. Find out how warm it will get and when the next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
Sunny to mostly sunny skies today with above normal temperatures. The warming trend will continue for Friday. Find out how warm it will get and when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Decreasing clouds and comfortable temps today. Sunny skies all day Wednesday and that means temps will be going up. Find out how much and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Very seasonable weather today with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Warmer Friday, but still staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back to the area in our updated forecast.