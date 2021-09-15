For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
