For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
