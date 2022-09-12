Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
