Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear s…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…