Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 19 mph.