Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Central Illinois
